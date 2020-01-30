Vanuatu’s Tanna roads officially opened

The improved roads were opened by caretaker ministers of the government and a representative from the World Bank in December.

Works were funded by the VT5.9 billion World Bank funded Vanuatu Infrastructure Reconstruction and Improvement Project (VIRIP).

The goal of the project is to promote disaster resilience through capacity development and effective implementation that is socially and environmentally sensitive.

VIRIP is currently funding the repair, reconstruction and improvement of roads, schools and public buildings throughout SHEFA, TAFEA, PENAMA and MALAMPA provinces.

The opening the roads was marked by great fanfare local dancing, string band and speeches of appreciation from Nikoletan Council of Chiefs, Province and other community representatives.

The Kings Cross Road extends from Lenakel to existing concrete road near Kings Cross and was completed through two contracts by Downer and Fletcher for a total amount of about VT300 million.

The works included 14 km of bitumen seal, concrete road, speed humps and drainage.

Downer recommended a change to the design to the road which saved Public Works Department around VT20 million.

Thankfully, with these savings, the Government was able to instruct Downer to bitumen seal part of the Isangel Loop Road and the road to the Hospital significantly improving access to services and facilities.

Imafen Road was completed by Pierre Brunet Entreprise Generale for VT98 million. These works, included 1000 m of concrete road and 4.85km of gravel road and fixed a long-term access problem to Imafen. The improved road now allows reliable, permanent access to Imake. During the many speeches, the people of the area expressed their thanks to the delegation for addressing their needs.

Public Works Department (PWD) said that both road works were successful because of the active participation by roadside communities, local Chiefs, the Provincial Administration and the World Bank. PWD said these two large road projects were relatively easy to implement and they wish to express their sincere gratitude for the help of all those involved. PWD had its local Tafea Divisional staff managing and supervising the work throughout the contracts.

Photo supplied Caption: New Lenakel to Kings Cross road