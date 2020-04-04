Vanuatu on alert for TC Harold

Yellow alert forecasts a Cyclone within 12 hours and people need to get ready and act now. The next level up is Red which means a Cyclone is imminent and that people need to stay in shelter or a safe place.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department has issued a Tropical Cyclone Warning for TORBA and SANMA.

It said the provinces can expect strong winds and heavy rainfalls and flooding over low lying areas and areas close to the river banks including coastal flooding.

The neighbouring provinces MALAMPA, PENAMA and SHEFA can expect similar bad weather tonight and tomorrow.

The Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office said people over TORBA and SANMA are advised to listen to Radio Vanuatu and all other Radio Outlets to get the latest update on this system.