The Director of Public Health, Len Tarivonda, said the incoming passengers won't be expected to undergo 14 days of quarantine since the Solomon Islands, like Vanuatu, has no Covid-19 cases.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reports the number of passengers arriving has not been specified

It is believed to be the first of a series of incoming repatriation flights from nearby countries for Vanuatu citizens stranded due to the global coronavirus restrictions.