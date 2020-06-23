 

Vanuatu brings in insects to fight invasive weed

BY: Loop Pacific
08:16, June 23, 2020
An insect biological control agent has been introduced to Vanuatu to fight the invasive cat's claw creeper.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reported the climbing vine has invaded forests on Efate, rapidly smothering mature trees.

To counter its spread, the Department of Biosecurity has brought in the tingid, a tiny insect that eats the creeper's leaves.

The department says tests showed the insect would not attack other plants.

It has been released in 16 sites on Efate under a project funded by the New Zealand Government.

Once established on Efate, the insects will also be released on Erromango and Tanna.

     

