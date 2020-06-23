Vanuatu brings in insects to fight invasive weed

The Vanuatu Daily Post reported the climbing vine has invaded forests on Efate, rapidly smothering mature trees.

To counter its spread, the Department of Biosecurity has brought in the tingid, a tiny insect that eats the creeper's leaves.

The department says tests showed the insect would not attack other plants.

It has been released in 16 sites on Efate under a project funded by the New Zealand Government.

Once established on Efate, the insects will also be released on Erromango and Tanna.