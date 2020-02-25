Vanuatu caretaker Health Minister refutes claims he is promoting tobacco use

The tobacco manufacturing idea was initiated by the Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Industry, Mr Kalmet said in a statement.

"The Council of Ministers (COM) paper endorsed the initiative after approval given by the Development Committee of Officials (DCO).

"Consequently, the Department of Industry (DoI) issued an industrial permit to Vanuatu Double Pigeon Tobacco Co. Ltd for the establishment of the tobacco manufacturing factory, regulated by the Industrial Development Act No.19 of 2014.

"As part of the process, authorization was sought from the minister of health. Referring to approval by DCO and COM, the minister had to support this development initiative, which was driven by the Ministry of Trades, Tourism and Industry.

"This does not at all mean that the caretaker minister is promoting the use of tobacco," he said.

According to the statement, the Tobacco Control Act No.19 of 2008 is under the jurisdiction of the Minister of Health and the Act stipulates that the use of tobacco products should be controlled.

"The Ministry of Health has enhanced its advocacy programs to curb the use of tobacco. Recently, the Bill for the Illicit Trade of Tobacco No.2019 was passed by parliament.

"Taxes on the importation of tobacco products have significantly increased. The sale of single cigarette has been stopped.

"The Ministry of Health warning and information on harmful constituents are displayed on the cigarette packets to sensitize the public. Advertisement of cigarette has been banned.

"This shows that considerable advocacy is being undertaken to control the use of tobacco in Vanuatu."

Mr Kalmet said the commentary is defamatory and misleading.

A commentary in a local newspaper questioned whether the tobacco manufacturing initiative was approved by the Vanuatu Investment Promotion Authority (VIPA).