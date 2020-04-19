Vanuatu Citizens stranded overseas receive Government support

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) has confirmed that there are ongoing communications between officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and High Commissions and consulates to ensure Vanuatu nationals are looked after wherever they are.

NDMO Director Abraham Nasak said, “We have nationals throughout the globe including in the US, Europe and the Middle East and they are being looked after and are receiving help from the government.

“Those who are stranded because of airport closures have been placed in proper accommodations and the Government will meet costs.”

Students on private scholarships are also being assisted by government.

“With the COVID-19 and the devastating effect of TC Harold, the NDMO is pulling all resources available to us to ensure our nationals both in country and overseas are safe and well looked after. We need everyone to be patient while we all work together to get through these difficult times,” he said.

Nationals who are employed overseas, including Government sponsored students are being monitored to ensure they are alright.

The COVID -19 pandemic is effecting travelling arrangements worldwide.