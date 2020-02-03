Vanuatu company to export Tahitian limes to NZ

The limes were harvested from a farm at Paonagisu Village in North Efate last weekend and were bought at 200 VT per kilogramme.

The export of Tahitian limes in the past was led by a private sector with limited support from the Government thus affecting market requirements.

This time the Government through the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), Department of Industry and Department of Biosecurity worked closely with the Dynamic suppliers.

They provided support to the company with all the necessary Government regulations that permitted Dynamic to export the Tahitian limes.

Since 1995 DARD has been promoting the planting of Tahitian limes to interested farmers around the islands of Efate, Tanna, and Santo.

This year the Department of Agriculture is continuing to provide technical support as much as possible to increase production, assist with post-harvest handling and production standard as articulated under the National Fruits and Vegetables strategy.

This initiative will eventually involve the Vanuatu Primary Producers Authority (VPPA) purposely to address farmers challenges in coordinating logistics arrangements to shipped their produce to Port Vila market.

Photo supplied Caption: Freshly picked Tahitian limes at Paonagisu Village, North Efate