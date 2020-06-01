Vanuatu conducts mock drill for Repatriation Flights

MOH representative, Dr Basil Leodoro, who was the coordinator of this live exercise, says it has been an exciting time and a huge learning curve for the MOH as there were many components to plan and prepare for to ensure Vanuatu remains COVID-19 free.

Staff from the Shefa Provincial Health team were also involved as well as the mental health department to provide psychological social support, the pediatric department, the gynecology department in case one of the passengers is pregnant and the infection prevention control staff.

ProMedical and ProMedical Rescue were also involved. Customs, Biosecurity, Air Vanuatu, Airports Vanuatu, and immigration officers were involved in the exercise planning.

Director of Public Health, Len Tarivonda and Director of Corporate Services, Policy and PlanningDr Posikai Samuel Tapo, were also involved.

The commitment from the COVID-19 task force and the national disaster committee was excellent.

The mock drill was held last week.