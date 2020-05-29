Vanuatu DARD to increase coffee production through Public-Private Partnership

The engagement is in line with the coffee strategy that will be developed later this year as a roadmap for coffee development in the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture has signed an agreement with Talao Coffee Cooperative (TCC) to supply 20,000 coffee seedlings including supply for TC Harold affected areas.

TCC is a business arm of Nasi Tuan, which is a Non- Government Organization working mainly with local farmers on Tanna.

Nasi Tuan is currently working on setting up its business arms to help farmers participate in agriculture as a business.

“We have a focus on coffee which is the main cash crop on Tanna,” said Jeffery Lava, Managing Director of TCC.

“DARD has recognized what Nasi Tuan, has been implementing in the past in producing mass production of seedlings and with this experience, DARD and Nasi Tuan have entered into this partnership.”

Talao Coffee Cooperative will identify farmers who are members of TCC to set up nurseries, establish nurseries at selected members farm, advice on sowing or direct planting from mother trees and maintenance of seedlings, advice on watering and pest and disease control and distribution of seedlings.

These seedlings must be of the recommended variety for high yielding. The service provider (Talao Coffee Cooperative) with the assistance of the DARD will carry out follow up programs to ensure seedlings are transplanted with appropriate planting methods and techniques of good sustainable farming system practice.

Director for DARD, Antoine Ravo said, “DARD has created this partnership with Nasi Tuan because Nasi Tuan has been engaged in mass production of coffee on Tanna over the years.

“According to FSAC’s Detailed Loss and Damage Assessment, we have identified some potential areas where coffee can be grown.

“Currently soil samples from various areas will be tested to verify climatic condition and soil type, for example on Pentecost”.

Mr Ravo added, “farmers need to build up resilience through smart agriculture integrating kava and coffee.

“Pentecost is renowned for its kava and DARD will work with farmers, step by step, to plant the first 1,000 coffee seedlings with a model farmer and from there trainings will be organized with interested farmers and then gradually extend coffee production to other interested farmers especially on Pentecost.

“We want to introduce coffee on Pentecost with an integrated system approach.

“Other coffee production islands include Aore and Big- Bay on Santo, South Malekula and Epi are the focus areas that the partnership agreement will support.”

The ministry’s direction now is to identify key stakeholders who have had the experience of producing mass production of crops and provide financial support through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

MALFFB’s Director General (DG), Moses Amos, says “With the leadership of Director Ravo, for the first time a PPP was signed on increasing coffee production.

“DARD have signed PPPs on cacao and kava. Kava seedlings that used to be on sale at a price of VT200 was reduced to VT50 per seedling.

“We need to promote coffee to another level to meet market demand”.

DG Amos acknowledged the support and service of Nasi Tuan through TCC to increase coffee production.

“MALFFB is fortunate to sign this agreement with Nasi Tuan to strengthen Vanuatu’s coffee industry.

“This indicates the strength of coffee farmers in the communities,” DG Amos concluded.

MALFFB acknowledges the financial support from the Vanuatu Government to invest in coffee production.

Photo supplied Caption: Signing of agreement between DG Moses Amos and Nasi Tuan