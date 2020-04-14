Vanuatu declares second State of Emergency

This declaration was made on the advice of the Council of Ministers (COM).

The Declaration of State of Emergency Order No. 46 of 2020, states:

"In Exercise of the powers conferred on me by subsection 32(1) of the Disaster Risk Management Act Mo. 23 of 2019, I, His Excellency Tallis Obed Moses, President of the Republic of Vanuatu, on the advice of the Council of Ministers, make the following Declaration of State of Emergency.

"1. Declaration of State of Emergency

Due to the severe impacts of Tropical Cyclone Harold and continuous global outbreak of COVID-19, a State of Emergency is declared throughout the whole of Vanuatu.

"2. Period of State of Emergency

This declaration of State of Emergency is for a period of 30 days from the date on which is made.

"3. Commencement

This Declaration of State of Emergency commences on the day on which it is made.

The first SoE ended on Thursday, 2 April 2020.

Photo supplied Caption: Vanuatu President Tallis Obed Moses