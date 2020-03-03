Vanuatu to develop first of its kind disaster waste management contingency plan

This is the target set at a workshop organized by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme at the Ramada Resort.

SPREP Solid Waste Management Adviser, Ma Bella Guinto said the draft contingency plan will assist communities in disposing their wastes in suitable proposed sites after a disaster occurs.

“Vanuatu is very fortunate to be the first country to create a draft disaster waste management contingency plan,” she said

“The finalization of the plan depends on the Vanuatu Government but with intentional approaches delivered from the workshop and the moving at a constant pace, we will make sure it will be done as promptly as possible.”

Mrs Guinto also announced a launching scheduled for this week for an identified temporary site for waste disposals.

“This chosen site will enhance response procedures and will serve as a platform for proper waste segregation.”

Prior to the training, the development of the draft DWM National Contingency Plan will be used as an Implementation Plan in an occurrence of a disaster, which can effectively improve the country’s response in dealing with disaster waste in the future.

The workshop is an opportunity for representatives from the Municipalities and Provinces in Vanuatu to develop similar plans to guide these government bodies in managing waste disposals in areas under their administration.

The workshop ends on Thursday.