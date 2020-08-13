Vanuatu to distribute one million chickens to meet protein needs

The chicks would come from a number of mobile chicken breeding sites across the country.

Principal Livestock Officer, Moses Nambo, said the chickens would be distributed to 72 area councils within the six provinces.

"Our area administrators should provide their community with chicks and in saying so, chicks that are quick and fast growing and can produce more meat, rather than utilising the local chickens."

Nambo said the initiative came out the recognition of the dire economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and April's Cyclone Harold, which saw people struggling for meat protein.

The director said the chicks would meet two purposes.

"The chicks we would like to provide are [for] dual purposes whereby farmers can use them for laying eggs and selling them or they can use them for meat because they are fast growing."

Nambo said the initiative was costing the government over $US877,000.