Vanuatu donates to assist Australia Rural Fire Service

The announcement was made Sunday by the Acting Prime Minister, Jonathan Napat.

He expressed the country’s deepest sympathy and concern for Australia as it continues to suffer from the horrific bush fires.

Mr Napat has also called on all denominations and citizens of Vanuatu to keep Australia in their prayers.

”As a Pacific neighbor and friend, we (Vanuatu) have watched as the horrific fires devastated Australia. We offer whatever assistance we can in this time of need, as Australia has always done to us.

”Australia will remain in our prayers. I encourage all churches in Vanuatu to remember our friends in their services.

”We have watched in awe at your volunteer rural fire services as they gave up their time and holidays to battle this terrible crisis, that has sadly claimed a number of lives.

”It demonstrates the true Australian spirit and one which we are very proud of, as your friend and neighbour,” he said.

The death toll currently stands at 23, with six people still missing across New South Wales and Victoria.

An estimated 500 million animals have perished and a third of NSW’s koala population has been wiped out.

The fires have destroyed 1500 homes and there are over 200 fires still burning across New South Wales and Victoria.