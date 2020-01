The cheques were handed over by the Finance Minister Gaetene Pikoune.

One cheque is for the Country Fire Association of Victoria and the other is for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

High Commissioner Da Rin acknowledged the contribution.

She tweeted deeply moved by the heartfelt concerns, kind words and generosity here in Vanuatu.

“You are more than a friend. You are family,” she said.

Photo Twitter/ HC Jenny Da Rin