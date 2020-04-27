Vanuatu Education Ministry creates dedicated pages on TC Harold and COVID-19 on its website

Thus, the MoET developed dedicated webpages for COVID-19 and TC Harold on the MoET website.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, usually called COVID-19, now threatening the people of Vanuatu, the MoET has established a Technical Working Group to plan the continuity of education in Vanuatu. The MoET worked hard since March 2020 to develop and implement a contingency plan in order to maintain access, quality and management in education across the country.

The MoET adopted a similar approach following the TC Harold. The MoET team is currently assessing the damages across the Northern provinces as per the plan.

In such situation, the Ministry through it is Director General is asking people to support those efforts and rely only on accurate and reliable information. The Director General of the MoET, Mr Bergmans Iati, stated “In this difficult time, the Ministry of Education and Training is asking people of Vanuatu and media to support our efforts by ensuring only correct and truthful information is distributed to schools, parents, students, communities, people in Vanuatu and oversea.”. He added “Such information can be easily identified as all the announcements and measures taken by the Ministry of Education and Training regarding COVID-19 or TC Harold are signed off. Such announcements and measures are shared on the Ministry of Education and Training website and Facebook page. We need everyone’s support in helping us to disseminate accurate and reliable information. Fake news create confusion and are making our efforts more difficult”.

The MoET is encouraging people, especially members of the media community, to make sure the information they are spreading have been announced officially. All the announcements and measures are available on the Ministry of Education and Training website https://moet.gov.vu and Facebook page https://web.facebook.com/moetvanuatu.