Vanuatu Education Ministry deploys 33 staff for its assessment in Northern islands

On 7 April 2020, people in Vanuatu woke up to witness the damages and destructions left behind TC Harold. The category four storm caused widespread flooding and damage to homes as well as other infrastructures across the country, especially in the Northern islands of Vanuatu.

To measure the full extent of the damage, a total of 33 officers from the MoET including the Director of Education Services, Samuel Katipa, the Director of Policy and Planning, Serge Lewawa, and the Director of Finance & Administration, John Gideon, will visit the schools in Malampa, Penama and Sanma. The objective is to realise an assessment of the situation and the damages over the next week. The assessment incudes Water Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH), buildings, facilities and curriculum components.

The MoET Director General, Bergmans Iati, explained “Various reports came in on the devastation caused by TC Harold – not only in Santo but also in Malekula, Pentecost, Malo… The communities started to clean-up, but it is crucial for the Ministry of Education and Training to complete the assessment as soon as possible to provide emergency response to the affected areas”.

Principals and communities are also encouraged to report the damages on their schools by calling free of charge 160, available for both Digicel and Vodafone users, or post the pictures on the MoET Facebook page www.facebook.com/moetvanuatu.

The initiative was led by the MoET, with the support of the Vanuatu Education Support Program, funded by the Australian Government.

