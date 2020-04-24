Vanuatu Education Ministry launches free hotline following COVID-19 and TC Harold

The toll-free number is accessible from Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm for both Vodafone and Digicel customers across the country.

The MoET is encouraging principals to report damages caused by the TC Harold on school facilities as well as support parents and communities with home schooling. This hotline gives a wider range of support and assessment to the MoET. Thus, people are encouraged to call 160 for free from any landline or mobile phone to report or ask questions linked with COVID-19 or TC Harold.

The MoET announced that the free hotline is a temporary service to face this challenging time.

The MoET Director General, Bergmans Iati, stated “We would like to thank the Telecommunications Radiocommunications and Broadcasting Regulator (TRBR), Digicel and Vodafone for their support in making this service free of charge and available to all phone customers in Vanuatu”.

It is the first time that such initiative is developed by the MoET.

The MoET Director General added “We encourage principals of schools affected by TC Harold to call 160 for free to report the damages in their school. The calls are free. Those calls will allow the Ministry to save some precious time in doing the assessment of the schools following TC Harold. Parents and communities are also encouraged to call to report on their schools and/or enquire on the home school packages”.

Photo suppplied