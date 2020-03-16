Vanuatu Electoral Commission won’t tolerate threats ahead of general election

Vanuatu will go to the polls on Thursday and campaigning has been vigorous around the country.

Mr Tete said VEC will not tolerate such behaviour and he is calling on members of the public to report any such activity so authorities concerned can take action.

According to Mr Tete, there are reports of voters being threatened and intimidated by some candidates supporters.

"All of these types of threats to people to influence votes are wrong and they are illegal and they are against the Electoral Act. But they also go to the very heart of a safe and free election and quite frankly if people are out there encouraging that sort of behaviour, we want members of the public to report that to the electoral officials or police so that we can take action."

Mr Tete also reminded candidates, political parties and supporters to closely observedthe Election Offences:

Representation of the People Act [CAP 146]. (2)

Section 47. Undue influence

A person commits the offence of undue influence if -

(a) he directly by himself or by any other person on his behalf-

(i) makes use of or threatens to make use of any force, violence or restraint; or

(ii) inflicts or threatens to inflict by himself or by any other person any temporal or spiritual injury, damage, harm or loss upon or against any person, in order to induce or compel that person to vote or refrain from voting, or on account of that person having voted or refrained from voting; or

(b) by abduction, duress or any fraudulent device or contrivance he impedes or prevents the free exercise of the franchise or a voter, or thereby compels, induces or prevails upon a voter either to vote or refrain from voting.

Political campaigning will close midnight today Monday, 16 March 2020 and polling day is scheduled on Thursday, 19 March 2020.

Photo by Vanuatu Electoral Commission Caption: Chairman of Vanuatu Electoral Commission, Martin Tete