Vanuatu farmer commences replanting after TC Harold, urges others to do the same

The farmer, who lives in Rory Village in the Eastern part of Malekula, didn’t wait for assistance from the government.

Malapa has demonstrated the resilience that our ancestors practised before government support became a thing to look forward to.

He said TC Harold caused a lot of damage to his gardens but this challenge has energized him to replant and build back more strongly.

He said the first thing that he did just after TC Harold was to visit all his gardens, and clear up them up.

“As soon has TC Harold passed over, I did not wait, I commenced with the replanting,” he said.

“We can’t wait for the government to give us food. I collected planting materials from crops on my farm that were damaged such as branches of island cabbage, banana suckers, sweet potato vines, manioc branches and vegetable seeds that were provided by my families to use as planting materials for my replanting activities.

“Some of the root crops destroyed by TC Harold, such as manioc or cassava were provided by the Department of Agriculture,” Malapa said. He also knew that because a large number of farmers are affected the same way as him, waiting for government to provide support cannot satisfactorily meet all their farming needs especially in terms of planting materials.

Mr Malapa said each day after TC Harold, he continued to replant expanding his farm at the same time.

“As a farmer, my main role is to ensure that all the crops were replanted so that in the long run, my families will have sufficient food and to keep on replanting to be more resilient which will also contribute to rebuild our livelihood as well,” he said.

“My advice to every farmer affected throughout various islands is that they should not be discouraged and entertain the waiting mentality but should commence replanting short term crops and followed by other crops that they know from experience that will contribute to their food security fast.

“My family members are so helpful thus making the work load easier leading to mass production on our farm.

“While the government is assisting with food distribution that could last for just a few weeks, in three to six months’ time, my family and I will be expecting to harvest the crops that we have grown.”

Malapa said he has also supplied some local food to his community.

He concluded, “I would like to acknowledge the information that were broadcast through radio that encouraged farmers to replant and being positive about the future regardless of the disaster we just went through.

“Such information has motivated me and my family to continue doing what we have to do on our farm.

“We cannot depend on the government to feed us with imported food like rice but we need to stand on our two feet and start replanting our local crops which is healthier than the food coming from overseas.

“God has blessed us with our land and local food so that we use them well to ensure we have a healthy and wealthy life.”

Photo supplied Caption: Farmer Silvano Mapala’s garden after TC Harold replanting in progress