Vanuatu Government donates water and food to North Efate and Aniwa

LC Tiwi Trader arrived at Aniwa yesterday with 900 bags of 25kg rice, 2,000 cartons of Vanuatu water, diesel and a battery for the desalination machine to produce water.

Two officers from the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) accompanied the relief supplies on board LC Tiwi Trader to Aniwa.

The National Emergency Operation Centre confirms that officers from the Department of Water are also expected to travel to Aniwa to ensure the desalination machine is operational.

Meanwhile, water carting from Takara to Tanoliu in north Efate has also started and will continue for the next weeks.

Reports from the Provincial Disaster Committees indicate that communities are in great need for water and food.

The 2029/2020 cyclone season and lower rainfall over the past few months triggered drought over the country, according to the situation report.

Drought assessment reports from SANMA, MALAMPA and TORBA are yet to be received by the NEOC.

NEOC is coordinating drought responses with the Food and Water Cluster Teams.

The Inter-Cluster Meeting is expected to be held today. (Wednesday).