Vanuatu Government issues official statement on passing of High Commissioner Johnson Naviti

A statement said it is with great sadness that the Vanuatu Government learned of the tragic and unexpected loss of His Excellency, Mr Naviti.

He passed away Monday afternoon, after a heart attack in the High Commission Office in Wellington.

“Late Mr Johnson Marakipule Naviti was truly a man of extraordinary dedication, commitment and drive. He has served his office, his country with distinguished pride, excellence and profound influence leaving behind a legacy that will live forever. The nation mourns the loss of a true loving family man, a man of God, a paramount chief from Makira in Shefa Province and a National Leader.”

Mr Naviti served a combined 22 years in the public service.

“His service to the Pacific region includes serving in the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat. He also previously held the position of Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office before being appointed as Vanuatu’s High Commissioner to New Zealand in January of 2018.”

He was appointed by the former Foreign Affairs Minister, Ralph Regenvanu.

Mr Naviti was commissioned by the President of the Republic of Vanuatu, Moses Obed Tallis on 19 January 2018 to represent the Government of Vanuatu and assume his full duties and responsibilities as the High Commissioner of Vanuatu to New Zealand.

Mr Naviti worked tirelessly to maintain good relations between Vanuatu and New Zealand, advancing opportunities and ensuring existing relations reinforced for mutual benefits.

“He oversaw the implementation of upskilling programmes for the Vanuatu seasonal workers and strengthened his relationship with the Vanuatu student community. He was very instrumental in facilitating the repatriation of Vanuatu citizens following the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation &External Trade family and the Vanuatu Government has lost one of its most dedicated servants and on this extremely sad occasion, the Vanuatu Government extends its deepest condolences to the Naviti family, friends, colleagues and all others touched by his loss.”

The late Mr Naviti is survived by his wife Timaima Naviti, daughters Claudia and Leslyn, sons Marco, Delwin, Joash and Mason.

Arrangements to have his body repatriated are underway and will be communicated in due time.

The Government has reassured the public that late Mr Johnson Marakipule Naviti will get the respect he deserves while upholding strict COVID protocols.

Photo supplied Caption: Late Mr Johnson Marakipule Naviti