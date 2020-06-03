Vanuatu Government postpones hosting of 51st PIF

The Council took its decision following recommendations from the National Taskforce, which highlighted the uncertainty and the economic impacts the country is facing with the Covid-19 and the TC Harold.

The Government has mandated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to liaise with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat on the postponement and negotiate with Fiji to seek a possibility for Vanuatu to host it in 2021.

If Fiji defers from this proposal, then Vanuatu will wait for the next round.

In any case, Vanuatu will host few bigger meetings in 2021 including the South Pacific Commission (SPC) Leaders meeting.

The ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance & Economic Management have also been tasked to sort out all financial obligations in regards to the non-hosting of the regional meeting and finalise the expenditure report of the planned 51th PIF before the end of the 2020 financial year.

The Forum Leaders meeting was scheduled to be held in Port Vila from 4-7 August, 2020.

