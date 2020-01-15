Vanuatu Government presents VT5 million to PacLII

PacLII is located within the School of Law at the Emalus campus.

Professor Eric Colvin, Head of the USP School of Law, accepted the donation from the Ministry.

Mr Colvin expressed appreciation to Minister Ken for the support given to PacLII and its staff.

He said without such support, it would not be possible for PacLII to continue serving the Pacific Islands.

PacLII is run by USP as a service to the Pacific communities.

It provides free public access to an internet-based library of Pacific legislation and cases: www.paclii.org.

It is financially supported by the PNG Courts, the PNG and Vanuatu Ministries of Justice and Community Services, and Munro Leys Law of Suva.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Justice Don Ken presents the cheque to Professor Eric Colvin.