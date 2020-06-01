Vanuatu Government removes and bans imported OKI tinned fish

A statement from the National Disaster of Management Office said the tinned fish contained worms.

Although the worms were dead, the contents were a physical hazard and unfit for consumption.

The Director of NDMO, Abraham Nasak confirmed the department has advised responsible authorities to implement the ban on the importation of the OKI brand of tinned fish.

The importer of the tinned fish has been dealt with under the Penalty Notice Regulation Order No.54 of 2010.

The importer has also been instructed to remove all OKI fish products in all shops in Vanuatu.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) is working with Port Vila Municipal Council to remove and ban OKI tin fish products in Port Vila.

Under the Food Control Act and Food Control Regulation, health inspectors and other authorized officers within the Port Vila Municipal Council (PVMC) have the power to remove any food that is not edible.

Victims of the ash-fall on Tanna have been advised not to eat the OKI tinned fish product that was distributed during the ash-fall emergency response.

Those who have received the OKI products are being advised to store them for the NDMO officers on Tanna to collect them for destruction.

Members of the general public have also been warned not to buy and consume OKI tinned fish as part of the recommendations from MOH.

Photo supplied Caption: Vanuatu Government bans importation of OKI tinned fish