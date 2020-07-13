Vanuatu Government signs declaration to maintain public roads

The Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works, Jay Ngwale signed the document.

It covers public roads on Aore, Paama, Emae, Aneityum, Motalava, Aniwa, Nguna, Tongariki, Futuna, Epi, Malo Ambrym, Tongoa, Maewo, Erromango and Gaua in TORBA province.

The government has the authority to work on and keep the roads accessible for public use.

It can also carry out renovation works without any disturbance.

The official declaration of the public roads is made according to Public Roads Act No. 35 of 2013 in which only the minister of Public Utility has the power to declare any public roads in Vanuatu.