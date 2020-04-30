Vanuatu govt to reprint home schooling material in Bislama

Bislama is spoken nation-wide in Vanuatu, while English or French are more common in different parts, though all three are recognised officially.

Early childhood administration officer Dorine Lessy said the materials will be reprinted after parents said they were experiencing difficulty with the English and French materials.

"So now the ministry already prepared the Bislama version to help the parents who are speaking English or French to monitor their children or child at home."

Dorine Lessy said nation-wide distribution should begin next month.