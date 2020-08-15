Vanuatu Grassroots Association launch business plan

On Friday, the association marched through the streets of the capital, Port Vila to launch the business plan.

The association's President, Thierry Isiah, says after 40 years of the Independence, it is now time for grassroots people to come up with ways to help the economic growth of Vanuatu.

Mr Isiah said the business plan covers different sectors such as fisheries and cattle.

"The help of the association [to our members] is to facilitate their projects to the banks so that they can achieve their aims," Thierry Isiah said.

Thierry Isiah says Vanuatu gained its political independence in 1980 but has yet to be economically independent.