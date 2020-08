Mr Naviti Vanuatu’s inaugural High Commissioner to New Zealand having being appointed to the post in December 2017.

His passing was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Facebook.

In a Tweet, the Pacific Community said it 'mourns with member state Vanuatu at tragic loss of long-time public servant Johnson Naviti, High Commissioner to New Zealand.'

Photo Twitter Ralph Regenvanu Caption Vanuatu High Commissioner to New Zealand, Johnson Naviti .