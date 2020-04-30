 

Vanuatu to host solidarity concert to fundraise for TC Harold victims

08:49, April 30, 2020
A solidarity concert will be held today (Thursday) to raise funds for the victims of Tropical Cyclone Harold in Vanuatu.

The concert has been organised by the Alliance Française.

The concert will feature artists suchs as Tio, Groovy Banana, Stan Antas, Yosh Shing and Dropvkal.

Further highlights will include a food stand, kava and drinks.

Alliance Française Director Georges Cumbo said solidarity is one of the important values adopted by the Francophonie.

“Alliance Française, as a local association, intends to participate with its modest means in the national effort,” he added.

The show is a joint collaboration with the Vanuatu Judo Federation, Green Wave Vanuatu and Solidarité Vanuatu.

     

Solidarity Concert
Vanuatu
TC Harold
