Vanuatu issues warnings for new Tropical Cyclone

The Vanuatu Meteorology service has issue warnings for Tropical Cyclone Uesi, a Category 1 system.

Tropical Cyclone Uesi is about 395 km west southwest of Santo and is moving a south southwest direction at 26 km/hr.

Strong to gale force winds of 55 to 75 km/hr with gusts of 80 to 105 km/hr are expected over Northern and Central provinces within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Heavy rainfalls are expected throughout Vanuatu group today.

Flash floods over low lying areas and areas close to the river banks, including coastal flooding are expected over northern and central provinces.

"People in the northern and central provinces should take precautionary measures at all times and continue to listen to Radio Vanuatu and all other Radio outlets to get an update information on this system," according to the National Disaster Management Office.