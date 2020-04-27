Vanuatu Kava can now be exported overseas again

No Kava was able to be exported since the State of Emergency was introduced.

VKIA chairman, Michael Louze said with the extensive damage on kava by Cyclone Harold, it was primordial that export can start again, to ensure damaged kava can also be exported instead of rotting in gardens.

Around 15 tonnes of kava had been stocked in Vila ready for exportation but it was not possible for the stock to be shipped out because the SoE and other COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

According to the chairman of VKIA, the next shipment will be for the Noumea market but this will depend on whether the nakamals reopen on 5 May.