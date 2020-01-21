 

Vanuatu to launch its 40th celebrations today

07:57, January 21, 2020
The people of Vanuatu are being asked to link their activities this year with the nation's 40th independence anniversary.

The Prime Minister, Charlot Salwai, is today launching the anniversary celebrations at the Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation.

His spokesperson, Kiery Manasseh, said the theme for the anniversary is 'Prosperity For Self Reliance And a Resilient Future.'

He said the government wants to get as many people involved as possible.

"While we have a list of activities coming up we want to try and get other people, who probably have events lined up until July, to fit in our theme for this year, into their activities, what ever they are. We want to get everybody ready, we want to get everybody involved, in the celebrations that are coming up in July," he said.

     

