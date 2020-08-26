Vanuatu launches Chinese Women’s Association

President Obed Moses Tallis and Mrs Tallis and Ambassador of China to Vanuatu Haicheng attended the launch at the Chinese Club in Port Vila.

Among the invited guests were, Charles Cheung who is the Counselor of China in Vanuatu and the country’s Chinese Provinces Association President, Lin Bin.

The association was launched with 19 committees and 80 members.

It hopes to have more members in the future.

Chinese Ambassador Zhou reassured the good relation and cooperation China has with Vanuatu.

Ambassador Zhou and President Tallis joined the committee members of the Vanuatu Chinese Women’s Association in the cake cutting ceremony to launch the association.