Vanuatu livestreams official vote count

The Caretaker Minister responsible for the Electoral Office and Internal Affairs, Andrew Napuat, said the decision to livestream is because of the current State of Emergency in place because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

He said initially there were to be up to five observers in a room to witness the official counting but the State of Emergency orders state less than five people can assemble together.

Now observers are split into separate rooms within the electoral office and are witnessing the official count online.

Meanwhile, for the first time in Vanuatu's history, parliament sessions will also be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

The Daily Post newspaper reports this is because members of the public will not be able to enter the gallery chamber due to the State of Emergency.