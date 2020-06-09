Vanuatu media group condemns 'intimidation' of journalist

This was following action taken by security at Bauerfield Airport who ordered Vanuatu Daily Post journalist Kizzy Kalsakau to delete her photos.

Ms Kalsakau had taken photos of the arrival of a New Zealand plane transporting relief supplies for Cyclone Harold victims and the repatriation of 58 ni-Vanuatu.

The journalist was asked by airport security and police not to take photos and told to leave the premises.

The president of MAV, Stevenson Liu, described the action of security as inadmissible in a country with free media.

He said people wanted to know about their families returning.