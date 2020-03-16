Vanuatu National Taskforce considers more border restrictions and coronavirus controls

The taskforce comprises the National Disaster Management Office, Immigration, Ministry of Health, Foreign Affairs, Customs and Inland Revenue and Public Service Commission.

The briefing covered the national aspects of the economy, trade relations, social implications and financial implications of the controls and preventative measures that will be soon implemented as preparedness towards the highly contagious and deadly coronavirus.

Accoridng to the Vanuatu PSC, another meeting was convened in the evening with the members of the Private sector again to consolidate the outcome and resolutions that would soon elevate to the highest call of urgency for both the Government, the private sector and public to get ready for actions that will help mitigate the heavy impact, in the event of a breakout.

Members of the Taskforce are meeting Monday on Tanna with the Tafea provincial leaders, the Deputy Prime Minister and key people to discuss on way forward to prepare Tafea for the coronavirus COVID-19.

Photo supplied Vanuatu PSC /Facebook