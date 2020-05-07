Vanuatu National WASH Emergency Operating Centre assists TC Harold victims

WASH support so far has been and is still ongoing in the form of emergency response of water trucking, bottled water and quick fix where possible to existing water systems.

Supplies of sanitation kits, hygiene kits, water tanks, water containers, collapsible water cans, jerry cans, chlorine tablets and water filters for drinking are also included in the response and the teams are working every day to distribute all available stock on the ground.

Assessments are continuously being conducted on surviving water systems, types of damage incurred from the cyclone, level of contamination, types of equipment and materials needed for fixing damaged systems at all the sites visited.

The teams are also providing quick fix where possible and awareness on sanitation and hygiene on water borne diseases due to toilets flooded by the cyclone.

WASH cluster is also encouraging community participation in promoting community and individual towards COVID-19 hygiene practices.

Key messages of boiling water before drinking is being stressed to the communities affected by TC Harold.

The Provincial WASH EOC on TAFEA has responded to, and continues to monitor deteriorating ash-fall conditions on Tanna.

The response also includes conducting assessments, awareness on protecting open water sources as well as good hygiene practices which is part of COVID-19 preventative measures.

WASH partners of Vanuatu Red Cross, ADRA, DoWR and MOH have been collaborating together to provide effective awareness across the north on how to prevent water borne infections associated with TC Harold impacts, management of diarrheal infection, handwashing, proper usage and management of water, proper use of latrine, safe handling and storage of water, household water and treatment (boiling) and use of water filters.

Teams are also distributing handwashing posters and awareness with response to the global virus of COVID-19.

Photo supplied Caption: WASH Team upgrading the rainwater harvest water system for Araki Island.