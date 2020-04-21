Vanuatu NDMO establishes on-site Emergency Operation Centres

The EOCs will support the work of the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) in Port Vila with the current response to TC Harold.

The NDMO Planning Team confirmed the arrangement this week.

There are currently three Provincial Disaster Operation Centres (PDOCs) in Luganville in Santo for SANMA province, Saratamata in Ambae for PENAMA province and Norsup in Malekula for MALAMPA province.

Due to the geographical locations of other affected islands within these three provinces that were badly affected during TC Harold, NDMO sees the need to set up other onsite Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) in other islands within the affected provinces to assist with the distribution of the emergency relief supplies.

The other onsite EOCs are located in Aore and Malo islands and West Coast in SANMA province, West and North Ambrym in Malampa province and three in island of Pentecost, at Aftabanga School in North Pentecost, Melsisi in Central Pentecost and Pangi in South Pentecost.

According to NEOC Planning Team leader, Zoe Ayong, these EOCs will greatly support the distribution of relief supplies in making sure what is distributed from Port Vila gets to all those who are affected by TC Harold.

“Having these on-site EOCs is purposely to have better coordination of the emergency relief supplies and the distribution coordinated by NDMO,” she said.

Photo supplied Caption: The Planning Team in a meeting at the NDMO in Port Vila