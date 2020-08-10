Vanuatu opens new soil testing laboratory

The laboratory was officially opened by Prime Minister Bob Loughman to commemorate yumi 40 independence anniversary.

According to the Senior Soil agronomist and Principal Agriculture officer (South) Peter Iesul, it is a milestone achievement for the establishment of a soil testing laboratory after 40 years.

Over the years, soil samples were sent overseas for analysis and often extension advisory for soil fertility improvement is based on educated guesses either by the number of fallow years resulting in low productivity and nutrient deficiency symptoms observed in plants when plants are lacking one or more of the macro nutrient elements.

The establishment of a soil testing laboratory would mean that soil samples from farmers field can be tested and analysed in country for 12 soil nutrient elements namely – Nitrate, Phosphorus, Potassium, Magnesium, Calcium, Aluminium, Ammonia, Chlorine, Copper, Iron, Manganese, Sulphur including EC, Soil temperature and PH, all of which are essential for plant growth and development.

When the DARD restructured in 2017, a soil unit was established with two full time officers to oversee and coordinate the work relating to soils to effectively address the needs of the farmers.

"From a humble beginning two years on, we have a soil testing laboratory fully functional to serve the needs of the farmers and general public as we focus our attention to innovation 40 years and beyond," Iesul said.