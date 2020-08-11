Vanuatu private sector cautioned over increase of rental fees and charges

Minister for Finance and Economic Management, Johnny Koanapo said the ministry has received some complaints from the public.

The Ministry was made aware of this practice during the implementation of the Economic Stimulus Package policy.

There were allegations that despite the current period of economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various businesses including property owners and rental proprietor owners were intentionally taking advantage of the situation to impose higher than normal rental fees and charges on their clients or tenants, to cover for loss in business revenue.

The Ministry was also informed that this is happening within in Luganville and Port Vila.

Mr Koanapo said,“this is not the right time to entertain such attitude. Property owners should refrain from taking such decision. The government will not support such attitude as it will only do more harm than good for the tenants, who are already struggling to survive. Landlords and property are cautioned to be more mindful and be accommodative to their tenants so they can continue to support each other.

He called on the Vanuatu Chamber of Commerce and Industry to support the government in ensuring that the private sector continues to work together with the government to support the livelihood of people.

Meanwhile the Government has already agreed to cancel Rent Tax in 2020 that was supposed to be paid to the government as part of its tax relief measures.

Businesses are also exempted from paying their business licenses in 2020 as well, so the government has already helped the private sector.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Finance and Economic Management, Johnny Koanapo