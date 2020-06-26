Vanuatu provident fund sub-centre to bring Government services closer to the public

He made the comment at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new sub-centre.

Mr Archary thanked the landowners and partners including National Bank of Vanuatu (NBV) and Government officials present yesterday (Thursday)

He also acknowledged the former Chairmen and GMs of the fund for their contribution.

During the ceremony, an agreement was signed between Rainbow Estate (representing land owners) and VNPF to enable the transfer of the land asset.

"I visited Tanna for the first time a few years back but it was to see how we can improve the collection of contributions. Today I am back here following a decision of the VNPF to build fully fletched office and services", said Mr Achary.

He said the vision and intention is to properly look after farmers, tourism operators and RSE & SWP workers.

Data & Communication & information access are essential to the people hence VNPF will be pushing for the domestic cable to connect with Tanna.

VNPF also wants to move on to low cost housing on Tanna, after Santo.

Mr Achary announced that the fund is also embarking in a power generating company in Tanna with 80 % shares for VNPF on behalf of the Government and 20 % to Tafea provincial government.

Scholarships for students in the Tafea province is one of their programmes that the fund wants to increase the number of beneficiaries each year.

Mr Achary expressed gratitude to the VNPF Board Chairman, the Minister and the Government generally for the joint understanding and efforts.

Photo supplied Caption: VNPF GM Parmod Achary (centre) performs a custom ceremony in Tanna witnessed by Prime Minister Bob Lougman Weibur and senior government ministers.