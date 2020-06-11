Vanuatu public service head charged

The Vanuatu Daily Post reported Martin Mahe had been charged on seven counts including for intentional assault, and being disorderly.

Martin Mahe was allegedly drunk and involved an incident at a restaurant with a high-ranking police officer.

Following the incident he was served with charges last week.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Bob Loughman wrote to Vanuatu's Head of State to request the Public Service Commission chairman's removal from the position.

Mr Mahe has taken issue with the charges, which are yet to be proven, being used as the basis for his termination as chairman.

The police officer involved in the incident was reportedly put on leave last year pending a Police Service Commission probe.

Mr Mahe, who is a member of the commission, suggests the officer is seeking retaliation.