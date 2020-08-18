Vanuatu records decrease in visitor arrivals in the last quarter

The statistics stood at 21, 965 indicating a fall of 2% over the corresponding quarter in 2019 and also declined by 34% over the previous quarter.

This was confirmed by the Vanuatu National Statistics Office in its March quarterly report which was recently released.

The country was to have recorded over 80,000 visitors arriving in the country by both aeroplanes and ships from January to March this year.

The Quarterly Statistical Indicator report stated that the total visitor arrival figure is an increase of 40% over corresponding period in 2019 and also an increase of 2% over the previous quarter.

The increase of visitor arrivals over the corresponding period was attributed by the increase in number of day visitors.

Day visitors made up 73% of all international visitors to the country.

Total day visitors stood at 60, 401, an increase of 65% over the same period of the previous year and also went up by 28% over December quarter last year. The increase was attributed to the increase in cruise ship visits.

Tourism has been a main economic sector for the country over the past years.

However, this year, it has been severely impacted by the closure of borders due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.