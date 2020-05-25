Vanuatu schools to submit enrolment data by 31 May to get stimulus package

Schools with access to internet are required to upload the data directly on Open VEMIS at http://www.openvemis.gov.vu. For those schools without internet access, the Open VEMIS form can be completed manually and should be submitted to the nearest Provincial Education Office before the 31st of May 2020, as data validation for the 2020 student data will be finalized on that date.

Every year the data collected helps MoET with its planning and decision making, and also ensures that MoET is efficient with its resource allocation across schools.

However, this year the submission of the data is mandatory for all the schools, included private schools, to be eligible to receive the stimulus package from the Government of Vanuatu following COVID-19 and Tropical Cyclone Harold on tuition fees. Both private and government schools are expected to submit their data by 31 May 2020 to be entitled to the grants.

PEOs, school principals and Open VEMIS officers are encouraged to treat the submission of data for all the schools as a priority.

For more information, the school principals can contact their Provincial Education Office (PEO):