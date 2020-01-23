Vanuatu schools to teach Mandarin Chinese dialect

This has been approved by the government and the Council of Ministers and the decision will be implemented this year.

The implementation of the lesson will begin in Malapoa College and Lycee Louis Antoine de Bougainville in Port Vila.

It is also confirmed that few schools have been teaching basic Chinese language, including University of the South Pacific (USP), which offers Chinese language courses.

The Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu, Zhou Haicheng, said that Mandarin Chinese being designated as one of the first foreign language to be taught in Vanuatu schools is an achievement of the China-Vanuatu relationship.

Mandarin is China’s official language.