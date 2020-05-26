Vanuatu seasonal worker admits role in crash, which caused a Kiwi grandfather's death

Stuff.Co reports Reinald Bongnaim​, 35, pleaded guilty to a charge of careless use of a vehicle causing death and two charges of careless use of a vehicle causing injury.

Seventy-eight-year-old, Kevin John Edwards​, of Wakefield, was one of those injured in the two-car crash at the intersection of Lord Rutherford Road and State Highway 6.

He later died in Christchurch Hospital.

The Nelson District Court heard on Monday how Bongnaim arrived in New Zealand last November, was employed in Motueka, and had leased a motor vehicle from an associate.

It was his first time in NZ and he had limited driving experience, having obtained his driver's licence in Vanuatu in July 2019.

Bongnaim told police he saw the oncoming car and thought he had enough time to pull out. He said he looked both ways, but admitted not checking the oncoming lane again before pulling out. He had not previously driven on that stretch of road.

He was very emotional and apologetic, saying he wished the crash never happened.

Judge Garry Barkle​ convicted Bongnaim on all charges and remanded him at large until sentencing on July 21.