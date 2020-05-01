Vanuatu shipping agent fined for cargo ship breaching Covid-19 social distancing restrictions

Director of the Department of Public Health and Media Focal Person for COVID-19, Dr Len Tarivonda, said the fine issued under relevant laws relating to the current State of Emergency, is a warning to other foreign vessels and everyone else to respect COVID-19 measures in place.

However, there is no requirement to continue the quarantine of the vessel or Malekula Island.

This is the recommendation that the Investigation Team has submitted to the National Disaster Management Office after completing investigation into reported breaches of COVID-19 social restrictions.

According to the Investigation Team’s findings, Eastern Amazon left Philippines on April 1, 2020. It arrived in Solomon Islands on April 11 and received medical clearance before sailing to Port Vila.

The Maritime Declaration of Health was approved and cleared at 11.55am on April 20.

A medical examination was conducted with each crew members and no abnormalities were found.

Eastern Amazon has departed Port Vila and the temporary lockdown of Malekula Island was cleared by NDMO Wednesday.

All travel restrictions to and out from Malekula are now lifted and Malekula has no suspected case of COVID-19 and therefore, Vanuatu is still COVID-19-free.