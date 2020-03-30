Vanuatu six COVID-19 test results return negative

In its latest advisory issued today (Monday), the Ministry of Health said the samples were sent on 25 March.

The Ministry has also confirmed that there are no confirmed nor suspected cases of coronavirus in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, additional samples may be taken from individuals with respiratory symptoms as a precautionary measure after consideration of travel and contact history.

Currently no samples are awaiting testing.

The ministry has also lifted quarantine for Aneityum Island.

The island was quarantined due to the visit of a cruise ship on 11-12 March that had passengers who later had COVID-19.

Recent visitors to Aneityum considered contacts were also quarantined.

Recent international arrivals (returning citizens and residents) will remain in quarantine for the full 14 days.

