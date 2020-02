According to the Vanuatu Foreign Affairs Ministry, the students are onboard a special charter flight.

The students will be kept under quarantine in Darwin for 14 days before they can return home to Vanuatu.

The Ministry has thanked the Australian Government for providing seats for them on the flight.

Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The death toll in china has reached 811.

The number of confirmed infections rose to 37,198, according to China’s National Health Commission.