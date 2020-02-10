Vanuatu taskforce revises coronavirus surveillance programme

According to the taskforce, should a case be detected, the Ministry of Health Emergency Medical Team is on standby with dedicated quarantine facilities in Port Vila and Luganville.

The National taskforce said a thorough response plan is ready should it be required.

The Ministry and the taskforce will continue to revise the surveillance programme.

All travelers entering Vanuatu are required to complete an Incoming Passenger Health Declaration form.

Visitors who have travelled from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong or Macau in the previous 14 days will not be allowed to enter Vanuatu.